Sadiq Khan’s ‘ultimate goal’ is for the UK to rejoin the EU – here’s why

Sadiq Khan his aim of rejoining the EU will be achieved in his lifetime
Sadiq Khan his aim of rejoining the EU will be achieved in his lifetime (Getty Images)
  • Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has reiterated his ambition for the UK to rejoin the European Union, stating it is his "ultimate goal" to be achieved in his lifetime.
  • Khan urged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to demonstrate greater ambition in rebuilding the UK's relationship with the EU, advocating for membership of a customs union and the single market.
  • His comments come as Sir Keir attempts to reset EU relations, though he maintains "clear red lines" against rejoining the single market and customs union.
  • Despite Labour's official stance, the European Commissioner for finance, Valdis Dombrovskis, indicated Brussels is "ready to engage" if Sir Keir wishes to explore working together on a customs union.
  • The issue of Brexit and the UK's future relationship with the EU is expected to be a significant topic in the upcoming general election.
