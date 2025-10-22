Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Warwick, Rhode Island named safest city in US, according to new ranking

Report Analysis Reveals Safest U.S. Cities to Live
  • WalletHub has published its annual ranking of the safest cities in America, evaluating over 180 U.S. cities using 41 key safety indicators.
  • The ranking considered three primary metrics: home and community safety, natural disaster risk, and financial safety.
  • Warwick, Rhode Island, was named the safest city, scoring highly due to low rates of aggravated assaults, murders, and thefts, alongside good financial safety.
  • Yonkers, New York, a city north of Manhattan, secured the fifth position overall, particularly excelling in home and community safety.
  • Other top-ranking cities included Overland Park, Kansas (second), Burlington, Vermont (third), and Juneau, Alaska (fourth), with New York City ranking 117th.
