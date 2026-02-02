Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

The financial concern putting one in five romantic relationships at risk in Britain

A survey has revealed how one in five Brits have ended or considered ending a relationship due to salary differences
A survey has revealed how one in five Brits have ended or considered ending a relationship due to salary differences (Alamy/PA)
  • Financial disparities are increasingly straining personal relationships in the UK, with one in five Britons having ended or considered ending a romantic or platonic connection due to salary differences.
  • A survey for Nationwide revealed the average wage gap between friends and partners now stands at £32,000, contributing to these tensions.
  • Despite the impact on relationships, open discussions about money remain largely taboo, with 17 per cent of Britons admitting discomfort and 23 per cent actively avoiding such conversations.
  • Many fear judgment, criticism, or conflict, leading some to cancel plans, delay decisions, or even lie about their income to cope with financial tensions.
  • While 42 per cent reported negative consequences from raising money issues, 33 per cent found that openly discussing finances actually strengthened their relationships.
In full

