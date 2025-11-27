Why Sally Rooney may no longer publish books in the UK
- Author Sally Rooney claims she will be unable to publish new work in the UK if Palestine Action remains proscribed as a terrorist organisation.
- Rooney's concern is that her UK publishers fear paying her royalties could be seen as supporting a proscribed group, following her pledge to donate earnings to Palestine Action.
- She claims this could also lead to her existing novels being withdrawn from sale in the UK, and the non-payment of the royalties would mean she could terminate the contract.
- Palestine Action is currently challenging its proscription in the High Court, arguing the ban is “novel and unprecedented” for a direct action civil disobedience organisation.
- The government maintains that the Home Secretary's decision was based on advice from security experts and that parliament defines what constitutes terrorism.