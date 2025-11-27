Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Sally Rooney may no longer publish books in the UK

Police arrest scores of protesters in London over support for Palestine Action
  • Author Sally Rooney claims she will be unable to publish new work in the UK if Palestine Action remains proscribed as a terrorist organisation.
  • Rooney's concern is that her UK publishers fear paying her royalties could be seen as supporting a proscribed group, following her pledge to donate earnings to Palestine Action.
  • She claims this could also lead to her existing novels being withdrawn from sale in the UK, and the non-payment of the royalties would mean she could terminate the contract.
  • Palestine Action is currently challenging its proscription in the High Court, arguing the ban is “novel and unprecedented” for a direct action civil disobedience organisation.
  • The government maintains that the Home Secretary's decision was based on advice from security experts and that parliament defines what constitutes terrorism.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in