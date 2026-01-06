Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Brits are eating 155 crisp packets worth of salt every single week

  • New research by the British Heart Foundation reveals Britons consume excessive amounts of salt, equivalent to 155 packets of crisps weekly.
  • Working-age adults in England average 8.4g of salt daily, exceeding the government's 6g recommendation by 40 per cent.
  • High salt intake significantly increases the risk of high blood pressure, which is linked to half of all heart attacks and strokes.
  • The British Heart Foundation urges the government to take urgent action to reduce salt in food, as most is hidden in processed items.
  • The Department of Health and Social Care states it is taking action through advertising restrictions, limiting promotions on unhealthy foods, and mandatory reporting on healthier food sales.
