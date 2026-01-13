Former NFL star has been missing for months according to sister
- Former New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal has been missing since July, with his family appealing for public assistance in locating him.
- Beal, 29, was last seen on July 12 when he dropped off his girlfriend, and the following day, he told her he was in Virginia Beach before he disappeared.
- His girlfriend's vehicle was later discovered in Virginia Beach, containing Beal's shoes, socks, and some sand.
- His sister, Essence Zhane, stated on Facebook that it has been seven months since they last heard from him and they are in 'desperate need of support'.
- The family is urging anyone with information to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department or the Kentwood Police Department in Michigan.