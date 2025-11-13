Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British journalist describes ‘sheer agony’ of weeks in ICE detention

British journalist detained by ICE says ‘there is a war on US freedom of speech’
  • British journalist Sami Hamdi has returned to the UK after being detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for over two weeks.
  • Mr Hamdi claims his detention represents a "war against freedom of speech" for both Americans and Britons, linking it to his vocal criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza.
  • He described his detention conditions as "sheer agony" in a crowded space with 80 to 90 inmates and said he witnessed "merciless" treatment by ICE officials.
  • Mr Hamdi said he believes his words are considered a threat by establishment figures due to changing American public opinion against Israel.
  • A US Department of Homeland Security spokesperson labelled Hamdi an "illegal alien and terrorist sympathiser" and said that under President Donald Trump, those supporting terrorism would not be allowed into the country.
