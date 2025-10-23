Samuel Adams releases 30 percent ABV beer, illegal in some states
- Samuel Adams has released a new “extreme” beer, Utopias 2025, which boasts a 30 percent alcohol by volume (ABV).
- The high alcohol content means the beer is illegal in 15 U.S. states, including New Hampshire and Oregon, where local caps are significantly lower.
- Jim Koch, co-founder of the Boston Beer Company, stated that reaching 30 percent ABV was a long-held personal goal, noting it “blurs the line between beer and fine spirits.”
- Utopias 2025 is the 14th iteration in Samuel Adams' limited-edition series, bottled in individually numbered ceramic vessels and priced at $240.
- Other strong beers mentioned include Scotland's Brewmeister Snake Venom at 67.5 percent ABV and 88 Brewery's Beithir Fire at 75 percent ABV, though their classification as traditional beer is debated.