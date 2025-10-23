Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Samuel Adams releases 30 percent ABV beer, illegal in some states

How Samuel Adams’ founder built a $3 billion beer empire
  • Samuel Adams has released a new “extreme” beer, Utopias 2025, which boasts a 30 percent alcohol by volume (ABV).
  • The high alcohol content means the beer is illegal in 15 U.S. states, including New Hampshire and Oregon, where local caps are significantly lower.
  • Jim Koch, co-founder of the Boston Beer Company, stated that reaching 30 percent ABV was a long-held personal goal, noting it “blurs the line between beer and fine spirits.”
  • Utopias 2025 is the 14th iteration in Samuel Adams' limited-edition series, bottled in individually numbered ceramic vessels and priced at $240.
  • Other strong beers mentioned include Scotland's Brewmeister Snake Venom at 67.5 percent ABV and 88 Brewery's Beithir Fire at 75 percent ABV, though their classification as traditional beer is debated.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in