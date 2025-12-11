Explosion in the Bay Area injures at least six
- A powerful gas explosion ripped through a residential neighborhood in Hayward, California, injuring six people and completely destroying at least one property.
- Dramatic doorbell camera footage captured the moment a house was obliterated, sending wood and debris soaring into the air as thick smoke billowed across the San Francisco Bay Area city.
- Fire officials confirmed six individuals were taken to hospital, though the extent of their injuries and whether they were residents or construction workers remains unknown.
- The explosion occurred shortly after a construction crew damaged an underground gas line around 7:35 a.m., with utility workers isolating the line at 9:25 a.m.
- Emergency services, including at least eight fire engines and two fire trucks, responded to the three-alarm blaze, with police also quickly arriving at the scene.