Sandie Peggie secures partial victory in claim against NHS Fife
- Nurse Sandie Peggie won a harassment claim against NHS Fife after complaining about sharing a female changing room with a transgender doctor, Dr Beth Upton.
- Ms Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife following Dr Upton's allegation of bullying and harassment after the Christmas Eve 2023 incident at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
- The employment tribunal found NHS Fife harassed Ms Peggie by failing to revoke Dr Upton's changing room access, taking an unreasonable time to investigate and referencing patient care allegations against her.
- However, the tribunal dismissed Ms Peggie's allegations of discrimination, indirect discrimination and victimisation against NHS Fife, and also dismissed the claim made against Dr Upton.
- While Ms Peggie welcomed the partial victory, the tribunal also stated that her language in the changing room was "intrusive and highly offensive" to Dr Upton, and that her actions likely constituted harassment.