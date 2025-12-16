Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Thieves snatch giant inflatable Santa from Christmas tree farm

Stolen Fort Worth Christmas ornament returned
  • A 40-foot tall inflatable Father Christmas was stolen from Kraemer’s Tree Lots in Phoenix.
  • The giant decoration, which is 20 feet wide, was taken between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
  • The family-owned Christmas tree farm stated the Father Christmas was a popular attraction for families taking photos.
  • Thieves reportedly cut a fence to access the inflatable, which was then likely deflated and dragged away.
  • Phoenix police are investigating the theft, and neighbors are reviewing security footage to help identify those responsible.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in