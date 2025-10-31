Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Santander, Barclays and Halifax lose out as a million people switch current accounts

A total of 265,100 current account switches were completed between July and September 2025
A total of 265,100 current account switches were completed between July and September 2025 (PA)
  • Over one million current account switches have taken place in the past year, with consumers seeking improved banking apps and better interest rates.
  • The busiest quarter for switches was between July and September, recording approximately 265,100 movements, including over 111,000 in July alone.
  • Nationwide Building Society gained the highest number of customers, attracting over 54,000, followed by Co-op Bank, Monzo and HSBC.
  • Santander lost around 23,000 accounts, Barclays lost about 18,300, and Halifax saw a reduction of 14,750 customers during the same quarter.
  • The main reasons for preferring new accounts were online or mobile app banking (44%), customer service (35%), and the interest earned (a third).
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in