Santander confirms 44 more bank branch closures
- Santander is set to close 44 of its bank branches across the UK, putting 291 jobs at risk.
- The decision is driven by a significant shift towards digital banking, with 96 per cent of all transactions now completed through online channels.
- This latest round of closures follows 95 branch shutdowns announced last March, which affected 750 workers.
- Santander plans to introduce “community bankers” who will operate from Santander Local stores or banking hubs to maintain a presence in local communities.
- The bank said it will continue to invest in both its remaining branch network and its digital banking services to support customers.