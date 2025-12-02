Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sarah Everard’s mother reveals ‘rage, panic and guilt’ over daughter’s death

Four years after Sarah Everard's murder women still feel unsafe on UK streets, Angiolini inquiry finds
  • Susan Everard, the mother of murder victim Sarah Everard, revealed she is still tormented by the horror of her daughter's last hours, experiencing "rage, panic and guilt".
  • Her comments came as the Angiolini Inquiry's second report, which issued 13 recommendations to protect women from violent attacks, was released on Tuesday.
  • Inquiry chair Lady Elish Angiolini warned that predators continue to roam freely, citing "critical failures" in data recording and a "scattergun approach" to prevention.
  • Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, and murdered in March 2021 by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, who tricked her using lockdown rules.
  • The Everard family expressed gratitude for the inquiry's "impressive document", saying it honours Sarah's memory and speaks for all women affected by sexually motivated crimes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in