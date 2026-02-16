Multiple companies linked to Sarah Ferguson wound down after Epstein file release
- Six companies linked to Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, are being wound down following new revelations from the Epstein files.
- Ferguson was the sole director of these companies, which include S Phoenix Events and Fergie’s Farm, none of which had a significant public profile or appeared very active.
- Applications to strike off each company were filed after US authorities published documents detailing Sarah's contact with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- The released documents include email exchanges from 2011 where Ferguson appears to tell Epstein, 'I am at your service. Just marry me,' and other messages sent after his 2008 conviction.
- In related developments, Sarah's Trust, a charity she founded, also announced its closure, and she officially changed her name on company documents from 'Sarah Duchess of York' to 'Sarah Margaret Ferguson'.
