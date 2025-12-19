Ex-Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson in multiple Epstein files photos
- Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, features in multiple photos within the newly released Jeffrey Epstein case files.
- One image shows her on a sofa, and another smiling on a street, both alongside women whose identities have been redacted.
- Being featured in the Epstein files does not mean there is any suggestion of wrongdoing.
- Earlier this year, a leaked email from April 2011 revealed Sarah Ferguson apologized to Jeffrey Epstein, calling him a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend.”
- This apology was reportedly sent just weeks after she publicly stated she would “never have anything to do with” the convicted sex offender again.