Ex-Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson in multiple Epstein files photos

  • Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, features in multiple photos within the newly released Jeffrey Epstein case files.
  • One image shows her on a sofa, and another smiling on a street, both alongside women whose identities have been redacted.
  • Being featured in the Epstein files does not mean there is any suggestion of wrongdoing.
  • Earlier this year, a leaked email from April 2011 revealed Sarah Ferguson apologized to Jeffrey Epstein, calling him a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend.”
  • This apology was reportedly sent just weeks after she publicly stated she would “never have anything to do with” the convicted sex offender again.
