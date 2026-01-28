Dame Sarah Mullally to be confirmed as first female Archbishop of Canterbury
- Dame Sarah Mullally is poised to become the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, marking a historic moment as the first woman to hold the Church of England's highest clerical position.
- She will legally assume her duties during a confirmation service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday, ahead of her formal enthronement at Canterbury Cathedral in March.
- Having served nearly a decade as Bishop of London and previously as England’s chief nursing officer, Dame Sarah pledged to guide the Church with "calmness, consistency and compassion".
- She committed to tackling safeguarding failures, listening to overlooked voices, and ensuring the Church is a kind and safe place, especially for vulnerable individuals and abuse survivors.
- Dame Sarah replaces Justin Welby, who resigned over safeguarding issues, and a recent complaint against her handling of an abuse allegation was dismissed.