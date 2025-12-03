Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sarah Paulson’s partner gives rare glimpse into 32-year age gap relationship

  • Actor Sarah Paulson was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
  • Her partner, Holland Taylor, delivered a touching speech, humorously comparing Paulson to a 'mongoose' and praising her acting prowess and commitment to truth.
  • Taylor highlighted Paulson's deep understanding, love and loyalty, concluding with a heartfelt declaration of love.
  • The couple, who have been together since 2015, first met a decade earlier but have no plans to marry.
  • Taylor also discussed their 32-year age gap, explaining how her life experience allows her to support Paulson through various challenges.
