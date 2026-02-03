Sarah Ferguson’s charity closing in wake of Epstein files revelations
- Sarah Ferguson's charity, Sarah's Trust, has announced its closure for the foreseeable future.
- The decision follows the recent release of over three million US Department of Justice documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, which reportedly detailed his contact with Andrew and Sarah.
- A spokesperson for Sarah's Trust said that the closure had been under discussion and in progress for several months.
- The charity highlighted its past work, including partnering with over 60 other charities globally and delivering significant aid during the Covid pandemic and to Ukraine.
- This development comes after seven charities previously withdrew their patronage from Ms Ferguson following leaked emails that suggested she apologised to Epstein, a convicted sex offender.
