‘Sniper safaris’ saw rich foreigners ‘pay to shoot civilians’ in Sarajevo, prosecutors claim

War-torn Sarajevo in the 1990s
War-torn Sarajevo in the 1990s (The Associated Press)
  • Italian prosecutors are investigating allegations that foreigners paid substantial sums to participate in a 'sniper safari' during the 1990s siege of Sarajevo.
  • Individuals from countries including Italy, the US, and Russia allegedly paid between €80,000 and €100,000 to Bosnian Serb forces to shoot at civilians.
  • Reports suggest a 'price list' existed for these killings, with children being the most expensive targets, followed by men, women, and then elderly people.
  • The investigation was initiated by former Sarajevo mayor Benjamina Karic, with prosecutors seeking to identify and charge any Italian participants with 'voluntary homicide'.
  • Witnesses claim these 'war tourism' trips were organised from Trieste, with participants taken to sniper positions overlooking Sarajevo by Bosnian Serb militias.
