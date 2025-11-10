Life in the notorious prison where Sarkozy was locked up in solitary confinement
- A French court is set to rule on the potential release of Nicolas Sarkozy, who is appealing a five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy.
- Sarkozy, 70, was found guilty in September of criminal conspiracy for a scheme between 2005 and 2007 to finance his presidential campaign with funds from Muammar Gaddafi's regime.
- Nicolas was incarcerated for almost three weeks in La Santé prison in Paris, where he was held in continuous solitary confinement due to security concerns.
- During his imprisonment, Sarkozy did not encounter other inmates and was subjected to death threats on his first day, with his personal security detail denied access.
- La Santé prison, a notable French correctional facility, has previously housed high-profile inmates, including Jean-Luc Brunel, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in his cell there in 2022.