Savannah Guthrie releases new video appeal to her mother’s suspected kidnapper
- Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have released a new video appealing directly to the suspected kidnappers of their 84-year-old mother, Nancy, offering to pay for her return.
- The family stated they have “received your message” and are ready to pay, while also reiterating their plea for proof that their mother is alive and well.
- This follows previous video appeals from the family, who highlighted Nancy Guthrie's fragile health and need for medication.
- President Donald Trump commented that “some answers” might be forthcoming regarding the suspected kidnapping, though he provided no further details.
- The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case, with Sheriff Chris Nanos believing Nancy Guthrie was abducted after bloodstains confirmed to be hers were found outside her home.
