TV host’s missing mom is believed to have been abducted

Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her home in the Catalina Foothills, just outside of Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday night.
  • Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, is believed to have been abducted from her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona, on Saturday night.
  • Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that he believes she was abducted and did not leave her home willingly.
  • Authorities have processed the crime scene and concluded that a crime has taken place.
  • Nancy Guthrie is considered a “vulnerable adult” due to her age but is described as “as sharp as a tack” and did not wander off due to dementia.
  • The investigation is ongoing, with police ruling out the possibility that she left on her own.
