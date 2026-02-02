Savannah Guthrie breaks silence on search for missing mom after ‘crime scene’ found
- Police are urging the public to come forward with information after Today host Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy, was reported missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona.
- Nancy Guthrie 84, was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and her family reported her missing around noon Sunday.
- “We believe now, after we’ve processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in an update Monday, adding that Nancy is “very limited in her mobility” and did not leave on her own.
- The FBI and homicide investigators have joined the search for Nancy Guthrie, with Nanos urging, “I need this community to step up and start giving us some calls.”
- Savannah Guthrie was absent from the Today show following her mother's disappearance, and she said in a statement Monday, “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.”
