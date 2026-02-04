Alleged ransom note for Savannah Guthrie’s mother investigated by police
- Authorities are investigating an alleged ransom note as part of the search for Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show star Savannah Guthrie.
- Nancy Guthrie was reportedly abducted from her home on Saturday, with the investigation now in its fourth day.
- TMZ has reported receiving a ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin for Nancy Guthrie's return.
- The Pima County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is taking the ransom report seriously and continues to appeal for information.
- Savannah Guthrie has withdrawn from her hosting duties for the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony to be with her family.
