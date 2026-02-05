Savannah Guthrie makes heartbreaking plea to her ‘mother’s abductors’
- Savannah Guthrie, the Today show host, has appealed to her mother Nancy's alleged kidnappers for proof that she is still alive.
- Nancy, aged 84, vanished from her home on Saturday evening, with police fearing she was abducted.
- Savannah and her siblings released a public video, pleading for an open line of communication to verify their mother's well-being.
- Reports from news outlets indicate a ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin for Nancy's return, though police have not yet confirmed its authenticity.
- Donald Trump has stated that his administration is deploying all available resources to ensure Nancy's safe return.
