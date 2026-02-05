Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Savannah Guthrie makes heartbreaking plea to her ‘mother’s abductors’

Savannah Guthrie demands anyone holding her mother provide proof of life in heartbreaking new family video
  • Savannah Guthrie, the Today show host, has appealed to her mother Nancy's alleged kidnappers for proof that she is still alive.
  • Nancy, aged 84, vanished from her home on Saturday evening, with police fearing she was abducted.
  • Savannah and her siblings released a public video, pleading for an open line of communication to verify their mother's well-being.
  • Reports from news outlets indicate a ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin for Nancy's return, though police have not yet confirmed its authenticity.
  • Donald Trump has stated that his administration is deploying all available resources to ensure Nancy's safe return.
