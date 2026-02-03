Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Blood and pacemaker clue found in search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom

Family insists this wasn’t a case of her simply wandering off, and the sheriff said Nancy is ‘limited in mobility’ but ‘of great sound mind’
Family insists this wasn’t a case of her simply wandering off, and the sheriff said Nancy is ‘limited in mobility’ but ‘of great sound mind’ (Instagram/@savannahguthrie)
  • Worrying new information has emerged after Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Arizona home Saturday night.
  • The 84-year-old’s pacemaker reportedly last synced with her Apple devices at around 2 a.m. Sunday, potentially providing a more exact timeline for her disappearance.
  • It was revealed earlier Tuesday that police found blood and signs of forced entry at her home in Catalina Foothills, just outside Tucson.
  • Savannah Guthrie has taken a hiatus from the show while pleading for her mother’s safe return. Her co-host Jenna Bush Hager said Nancy is without medication that she needs for survival.
  • "It is a race against time, and I hope that window hasn’t closed," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC. He previously said a crime scene was found in Nancy’s home, and that officers feared “a possible kidnapping or abduction.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in