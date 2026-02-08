Savannah Guthrie to pay $6m ransom for ‘kidnapped’ mother
- Ransom notes, purportedly from the kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, demand $6 million and threaten her life if payment is not made by a Monday 5pm deadline.
- Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on 31 January in Tucson, Arizona, and her family has released a video appeal promising to pay the ransom.
- Savannah Guthrie said the family had “received your message” and “will pay” the ransom, as well as highlighting her mother's fragile health, constant pain, and urgent need for medication to survive, appealing directly to the kidnappers.
- The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the case, with the FBI offering a reward of up to $50,000 for assistance.
- President Trump commented on the case, stating that strong clues exist and answers might emerge soon from the Department of Justice or FBI.
