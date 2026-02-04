Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance latest: Missing camera and a blood trail

911 audio reveals fears over Nancy Guthrie's health issues after she was reported missing
  • Nancy Guthrie, 84, and mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on Saturday night and is believed to have been abducted from her Arizona home against her will.
  • Investigators discovered a trail of blood leading from her front door and a missing Ring doorbell camera, with her mobile phone and car found at her residence.
  • Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that Nancy has limited mobility, requires daily medication, and would not have left voluntarily, expressing hope that she is still alive.
  • Ransom notes demanding millions in Bitcoin for Nancy Guthrie's return have reportedly been received by TMZ and two local networks, which have been turned over to investigators.
  • Authorities currently have no suspects or persons of interest, and Savannah Guthrie has stepped away from her broadcasting duties to be with her family during this difficult time.
