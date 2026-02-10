FBI is not aware of Savannah Guthrie communicating with mother’s suspected kidnappers
- Savannah Guthrie, host of theToday show, appealed once again to the public for help following the kidnapping of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.
- In an Instagram video, Savannah described the situation as an ongoing “nightmare” and an “hour of desperation.”
- “We believe our mom is still out there,” Savannah said in the video. “We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly, around the clock, trying to bring her home, trying to find her.”
- The FBI stated on Monday that it is unaware of any ongoing communication between Savannah Guthrie's family and the suspected kidnappers.
- According to FBI spokesperson Connor Hagan, no suspects or persons of interest have been named in the disappearance of Nancy.
