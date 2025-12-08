Brits lose nearly £50,000 to beauty treatment scams
- Santander UK has reported that British consumers have lost nearly £50,000 to beauty treatment scams so far this year, with an average loss of £227 per victim.
- These scams encompass counterfeit perfumes, make-up, Botox, lip and collagen fillers, and other cosmetic procedures, with approximately two-thirds of the victims being female.
- Fraudsters typically use social media and private messaging apps to lure victims with heavily discounted offers and influencer-style content.
- The scam often involves moving the conversation to a messaging app to arrange payment via bank transfer or payment link, after which the product either never arrives or is found to be fake.
- Santander and the Cosmetic Toiletry & Perfumery Association warn that fake cosmetic treatments pose serious health risks and urge Christmas shoppers to be vigilant against offers that seem too good to be true.