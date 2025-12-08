Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Brits lose nearly £50,000 to beauty treatment scams

Related: Martin Lewis issues urgent social media ads scam warning
  • Santander UK has reported that British consumers have lost nearly £50,000 to beauty treatment scams so far this year, with an average loss of £227 per victim.
  • These scams encompass counterfeit perfumes, make-up, Botox, lip and collagen fillers, and other cosmetic procedures, with approximately two-thirds of the victims being female.
  • Fraudsters typically use social media and private messaging apps to lure victims with heavily discounted offers and influencer-style content.
  • The scam often involves moving the conversation to a messaging app to arrange payment via bank transfer or payment link, after which the product either never arrives or is found to be fake.
  • Santander and the Cosmetic Toiletry & Perfumery Association warn that fake cosmetic treatments pose serious health risks and urge Christmas shoppers to be vigilant against offers that seem too good to be true.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in