Watch as hazmat wearing knifemen chases innocent victim down the street
- Two men, Ben Collins and Samuel Nicholson, chased an innocent individual with machetes in Eastfield, near Scarborough, in a case of mistaken identity.
- The incident, captured on CCTV, showed the men wearing hazmat suits during what police described as an "audacious attempt to cause significant harm".
- The victim managed to outrun the pair and escape without serious injury, as it was later revealed they were not the intended target.
- North Yorkshire Police released CCTV footage of the pursuit, which occurred on a quiet residential street.
- Collins and Nicholson, both 25, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon, affray, and attempted kidnap, and were each sentenced to 28 months in jail.