Two dead and four still missing after cargo ship tragedy in South China Sea
- A Singapore-flagged cargo vessel, carrying 21 Filipino sailors and iron ore, capsized near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Friday.
- The Chinese military reported that 17 crew members were rescued, with two later confirmed dead and four still unaccounted for.
- Both the Chinese military and coast guard, alongside the Philippines coast guard, deployed ships and aircraft to assist in the search and rescue operations.
- The vessel overturned approximately 55 nautical miles northwest of Scarborough Shoal, a highly contested area known for sovereignty disputes and fishing rights.
- This incident follows recent diplomatic tensions between China and the Philippines concerning maritime issues in the region, including a dispute over a social media post by a Philippine coast guard officer.