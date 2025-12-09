Schools across UK close as severe flu outbreak strikes
- Schools across the UK are implementing closures and restrictions due to a severe flu outbreak.
- Measures include schools like Congleton High School and St Martin's School closing for deep cleans, and Wigton Moor Primary School cancelling singing in assemblies.
- Professor Adam Finn noted that the current dominant flu strain has mutated from the vaccine strain, contributing to its spread, particularly among children.
- The flu season began earlier than usual and has not yet peaked, with hospital admissions for flu already 56 per cent higher than the same period last year.
- The UK Health Security Agency identifies H3N2 (subclade K) as the most dominant strain in England, and the public is urged to wear masks if feeling unwell to mitigate the 'tidal wave' of illness.