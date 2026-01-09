School closures across UK as Storm Goretti causes chaos
- Hundreds of schools, predominantly in northern Scotland, remain closed on Friday due to persistent snow and ice from Storm Goretti, with over 250 closures reported.
- The Met Office has issued multiple yellow and amber weather warnings across the UK, including a yellow snow and ice warning for Scotland until midday, and anticipates significant snowfall for central and southern regions.
- Storm Goretti, named by the French meteorological service, has caused widespread disruption, bringing peak gusts of 99mph to the Isles of Scilly and up to 30cm of snow in certain areas.
- Travel has been severely impacted, with British Airways cancelling flights at Heathrow, and train services suspended or reduced by West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway due to hazardous conditions.
- Authorities, including the UK Health Security Agency and National Highways, have issued amber alerts for cold weather and snow, warning of health risks and challenging driving conditions, particularly in the West and East Midlands.