Schools closed and travel disruption as more snow and ice grips UK

Reindeer bring traffic to a standstill as heavy snow falls
  • The Met Office has issued warnings for "substantial disruption" across the northern half of the UK due to a cold snap bringing widespread snow and ice.
  • Around 100 schools in northern Scotland have closed, with yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in effect for regions including north-east England, Yorkshire, and Northern Ireland until Thursday.
  • Wintry showers have been reported across the UK, leading to lying snow in areas such as Scotland, Northumberland, and Cornwall, with further warnings for parts of south-west Wales and south-western England.
  • Forecasters anticipate challenging travel conditions and potential power cuts, with significant snow accumulations of up to 15-25cm expected on hills in the North York Moors and Yorkshire Wolds by Thursday.
  • Temperatures are forecast to turn slightly milder by Friday, though remaining chilly, with rain and cloud spreading from the west over the weekend, bringing further outbreaks of rain or showers.
