Schools delayed and closed in Chicago area as ‘intense’ snowfall hits parts of US
- Schools are closed in parts of the US as snow hit area of the Northern Plains and Great Lakes - and a cold snap affects the South.
- The Chicago area and communities around Lake Michigan are forecast to receive "intense" snowfall of up to 18 inches and winds of 30mph, leading to schools being either closed, delayed or e-learning introduced.
- Winter storm warnings are in place for Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin, where up to 12 inches of snow is expected, leading to hazardous travel conditions and low visibility.
- Portions of Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota are experiencing patchy blowing snow and wind chills near zero, following earlier snowfall in some areas.
- Freezing temperatures are predicted across a wide area of the South, from Texas to Georgia, with cold weather warnings issued for Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky, prompting advice for gardeners to protect plants.