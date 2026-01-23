School leaders survey reveals alarming results about mental health
- A new survey by the school leaders' union NAHT reveals that nearly half (45 per cent) of school leaders required mental health support last year.
- The poll also found that almost three-quarters (72 per cent) of leaders reported their job negatively impacted their mental health, an increase from 65 per cent the previous year.
- Additional findings indicate 92 per cent experienced sleep issues, 83 per cent increased stress, and 61 per cent physical health problems due to their role.
- NAHT General Secretary Paul Whiteman described the findings as “extremely worrying” and urged the government to address the issue, noting the profession loses many leaders within a few years.
- The union is advocating for government measures, including preventing employers from contacting school leaders during weekends or holidays (except in exceptional circumstances) and funding universal professional supervision.