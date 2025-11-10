Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Parents to take school phone ban push to the High Court

Related: Mother of Brianna Ghey campaigns for smartphone ban in schools
  • Two fathers, Will Orr-Ewing and Pete Montgomery, are pursuing a judicial review to challenge the Department for Education's guidance on phones in schools, advocating for a complete ban on smartphones.
  • They have gained significant support from 17-year-old Flossie McShea and mother-of-three Katie Moore, who have joined the legal action as claimants.
  • Miss McShea shared her experience of being exposed to violent and pornographic content via smartphones at school, stating that phones "completely changed my life from year 7 onwards".
  • Mrs Moore's daughter was also exposed to sexually explicit images and videos in school, highlighting the inadequacy of "out of sight" phone policies.
  • Lawyers are set to lodge papers in the High Court, with the claimants arguing that a statutory ban is necessary despite the government's position that schools already have the power to ban phones.
In full

