Parents to take school phone ban push to the High Court
- Two fathers, Will Orr-Ewing and Pete Montgomery, are pursuing a judicial review to challenge the Department for Education's guidance on phones in schools, advocating for a complete ban on smartphones.
- They have gained significant support from 17-year-old Flossie McShea and mother-of-three Katie Moore, who have joined the legal action as claimants.
- Miss McShea shared her experience of being exposed to violent and pornographic content via smartphones at school, stating that phones "completely changed my life from year 7 onwards".
- Mrs Moore's daughter was also exposed to sexually explicit images and videos in school, highlighting the inadequacy of "out of sight" phone policies.
- Lawyers are set to lodge papers in the High Court, with the claimants arguing that a statutory ban is necessary despite the government's position that schools already have the power to ban phones.