Ferry service could relaunch after more than 15 years

Danish company DFDS could run the Rosyth to Dunkirk crossing three times a week
Danish company DFDS could run the Rosyth to Dunkirk crossing three times a week (Getty/iStock)
  • A direct ferry service linking Rosyth in Fife, Scotland, to Dunkirk in northern France could be relaunched later this year.
  • The proposed cargo and passenger route is part of a €40 billion (£35bn) regeneration project at the port of Dunkirk.
  • It has been 16 years since passenger services last ran from Rosyth to Europe, and nearly eight years since the last freight ferry ceased operations.
  • Dunkirk Port officials hope the new crossing will be in place before the Six Nations rugby tournament in early 2027, with DFDS expected to operate the 20-hour crossing three times a week.
  • Discussions are ongoing between DFDS and local authorities, with the Scottish government also working to establish a new border control post for farm produce.
