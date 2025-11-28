Former soldier launches petrol bombs at police station – narrowly missing officer
- Jamie Taylor, a former soldier, launched homemade petrol bombs at a Police Scotland station in Livingston, Scotland, in an attempt to "blow it up".
- CCTV footage showed Taylor throwing three Molotov cocktails at police vans parked outside the office on 30 May.
- A police officer, PC Kirsty Forsyth, narrowly avoided serious injury when one of the bombs was thrown as she tackled a blaze with a fire extinguisher.
- Taylor, 34, was caught shortly after the incident and subsequently pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching the 1883 Explosives Act.
- He is due to be sentenced at the High Court in Stirling in January.