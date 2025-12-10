Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Scotland reconsiders five per cent ‘tourist tax’

Related: Liverpool to introduce 'tourist tax' for visitors
  • The Scottish government has advised the Highland Council to pause its proposed five per cent visitor levy on holiday accommodation.
  • The Highland Council's proposed 'tourist tax' was estimated to generate about £10m annually for the region.
  • Concerns were raised by accommodation providers and Chambers of Commerce that a percentage-based tax could discourage visitors.
  • New government proposals aim to offer local authorities greater flexibility, allowing them to set fixed amounts or vary rates by location, time of year, and accommodation type.
  • The Visitor Levy (Scotland) Act, passed in May 2024, already enables councils to introduce such charges, with new legislation expected in early 2026 to clarify implementation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in