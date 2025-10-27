Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says back-to-back US Navy aircraft crashes were ‘very unusual’

This photograph released by the U.S. Navy shows a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter hovering over the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier while operating in the Middle East on April 12, 2025
  • Two US Navy aircraft, an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter and an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, crashed in the South China Sea within 30 minutes on Sunday.
  • All five crew members involved in the separate incidents were safely rescued and are reported to be in stable condition.
  • The aircraft were conducting routine operations from the USS Nimitz, which was returning to its home port after deployment.
  • Donald Trump described the back-to-back crashes as "very unusual" and suggested a possible fuel issue.
  • An investigation has been launched into the incidents, which occurred amid heightened tensions over China's territorial claims in the disputed waters.
