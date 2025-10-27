Trump says back-to-back US Navy aircraft crashes were ‘very unusual’
- Two US Navy aircraft, an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter and an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, crashed in the South China Sea within 30 minutes on Sunday.
- All five crew members involved in the separate incidents were safely rescued and are reported to be in stable condition.
- The aircraft were conducting routine operations from the USS Nimitz, which was returning to its home port after deployment.
- Donald Trump described the back-to-back crashes as "very unusual" and suggested a possible fuel issue.
- An investigation has been launched into the incidents, which occurred amid heightened tensions over China's territorial claims in the disputed waters.