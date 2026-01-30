Kristi Noem pressed by Fox News host over ICE killing Alex Pretti
- Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem was questioned by Fox News host Sean Hannity regarding her description of Alex Pretti as a “domestic terrorist” following his fatal shooting by immigration agents.
- Noem has faced intense scrutiny, including calls for her impeachment and firing, over her department's handling of the shooting and her public statements.
- Hannity pressed Noem on whether DHS's initial claim that Pretti drew a gun was “premature,” given video evidence suggesting the weapon was disarmed before the shooting.
- Noem attributed the initial inaccurate information to the 'chaotic' situation on the ground and later blamed the previous administration for border issues.
- The president subsequently described Pretti as an 'insurrectionist' on Truth Social, appearing to align with a narrative that justifies the killing.
