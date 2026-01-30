Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kristi Noem pressed by Fox News host over ICE killing Alex Pretti

Kristi Noem repeatedly dodged questions from Sean Hannity over criticism of her actions and remarks following the shooting of Alex Pretti.
Kristi Noem repeatedly dodged questions from Sean Hannity over criticism of her actions and remarks following the shooting of Alex Pretti. (Fox News)
  • Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem was questioned by Fox News host Sean Hannity regarding her description of Alex Pretti as a “domestic terrorist” following his fatal shooting by immigration agents.
  • Noem has faced intense scrutiny, including calls for her impeachment and firing, over her department's handling of the shooting and her public statements.
  • Hannity pressed Noem on whether DHS's initial claim that Pretti drew a gun was “premature,” given video evidence suggesting the weapon was disarmed before the shooting.
  • Noem attributed the initial inaccurate information to the 'chaotic' situation on the ground and later blamed the previous administration for border issues.
  • The president subsequently described Pretti as an 'insurrectionist' on Truth Social, appearing to align with a narrative that justifies the killing.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in