Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Spouse of rescue team member confirmed dead in Tahoe avalanche

Eight skiers found dead and one still missing after Lake Tahoe avalanche, says Nevada County Sheriff
  • Officials confirmed that one of the skiers who died in the Lake Tahoe avalanche was married to a member of the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team.
  • “This incident has specifically struck our organization and that team hard, as one of the nine missing decedents is a spouse of our Tahoe Nordic search and rescue team members. As you can understand, this has not only been challenging for our community, a challenging rescue, but also has been challenging emotionally for our team and organization,” Sheriff Wayne Woo said on Wednesday.
  • Woo praised the “selfless servants” of the rescue teams and urged the public to avoid the Sierras and backcountry travel during the ongoing bad weather.
  • Out of 15 skiers initially reported missing, eight have been confirmed dead, six were rescued, and one individual remains unaccounted for.
  • The plea to avoid mountain areas aims to allow rescue teams to focus on the recovery of bodies without additional public interference.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in