Officers stop training session to rescue man stuck in freezing water

King County Marine Unit rescue man stuck in freezing water coincidentally during training session
  • Seattle police officers rescued a man who fell through a frozen lake during a training exercise.
  • The officers were undertaking their annual ice diving and rescue training alongside the Mercer Island Police Department when the incident occurred.
  • Footage released by the King County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday (5 February) shows officers sliding across the ice to reach the individual.
  • The man was submerged from the chest down in 1.6C water before the officers successfully pulled him to safety.
  • Police stated that their immediate presence prevented a potentially tragic outcome, with the man later warming up and driving himself home.
