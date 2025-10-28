Harsh reality of women farming seaweed for beauty products revealed
- Seaweed farming in Zanzibar, primarily undertaken by 25,000 women, is experiencing a significant boom due to rising global demand, making it the third-largest contributor to the local economy.
- Despite its economic importance, farmers endure harsh working conditions, including physical pain, risks of stings and drowning, and low wages, often around $50 per month.
- Climate change presents a growing challenge, as rising sea temperatures compel women to collect seaweed in deeper, more perilous waters, thereby increasing the risk of drowning.
- Increased private investment and NGO funding, alongside local initiatives such as Mwani Zanzibar and the Milele Zanzibar Foundation, aim to enhance yields, improve safety, and boost local value addition through product development and training.
- However, many independent farmers voice concerns that the financial benefits of these new investments are not reaching them, with most gains accruing to those in administrative roles rather than the primary producers.