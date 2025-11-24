The Pentagon’s warning to troops as Sen. Mark Kelly faces ‘court martial’
- The Department of Defense is conducting a "thorough review" into "serious allegations of misconduct" against Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, a naval veteran and astronaut.
- It comes after Sen. Kelly and other lawmakers with military backgrounds released a video urging service members to honor their oath to the Constitution and "refuse illegal orders."
- President Donald Trump responded by calling the Democratic officials "traitors" and suggested they "SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW," even implying "DEATH" as a punishment.
- The Pentagon said Monday that Kelly, as a retired naval officer, could be recalled to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures.
- The Defense Department reminded military retirees that they are subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which prohibits actions intended to interfere with the loyalty or discipline of the armed forces.