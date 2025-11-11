Video: Senate votes to reopen US government following lengthy shutdown
- The Senate has passed legislation to reopen the government.
- This action brings the longest government shutdown in history closer to its end.
- The deal was brokered between a small group of Democrats and Republicans.
- The shutdown's full resolution is pending a vote by House members, who are returning to Washington.
- Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed relief, stating they are 'coming to the end' of the shutdown.