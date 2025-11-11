Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Senate votes to end government shutdown

Donald Trump says senators are close to agreeing deal to end government shutdown
  • The Senate voted to reopen the government after the longest shutdown in history, passing a continuing resolution to fund operations until January.
  • Democrats largely opposed the resolution as it failed to extend enhanced tax credits for the Affordable Care Act's health insurance marketplace, potentially leading to significant premium increases for 24 million people.
  • Eight Democrats joined all but one Republican to keep the government open until January, despite widespread criticism from within their own party regarding the omission of the health care subsidies.
  • Republicans are divided on extending the subsidies, with some expressing strong opposition to the current system, while others indicate a willingness to negotiate on future health care provisions.
  • The 40-day shutdown prompted the Trump administration to block SNAP benefits and the FAA to cancel thousands of flights.
